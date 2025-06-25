Business Today
Pawan Goenka: SSLV Transfer, Bids, LEO Licenses—India’s Space Sector Opens For Business

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 25, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

At the India Space Congress 2025 in Delhi, In-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka emphasized India's commitment to empowering the private space sector. He highlighted the recent SSLV technology transfer as a key milestone, with two major bids—Earth Observation Constellation and Satellite as a Service—set to close next week. Goenka projected India's $44 billion space economy aspiration, noting communication remains a core driver. With key regulatory hurdles addressed by TRAI and DoT, and three licenses already granted for LEO satellite communication, Goenka expressed confidence that India's digital divide will soon narrow, enabling affordable connectivity across every corner of the country.

