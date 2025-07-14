Pawan Kalyan Supports Hindi Amid Language War | Sparks Political Firestorm In South

Amid rising attacks on Hindi speakers in Maharashtra and protests across southern states, Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has sparked a political firestorm. Defending Hindi as a unifying language, he urged Indians to embrace it—invoking Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's legacy. Kalyan reminded everyone that while mother tongues like Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada are vital to cultural identity, Hindi serves as the essential common thread connecting India’s diverse people. DMK spokesperson Saravanan criticised Kalyan’s stance, arguing that Hindi should not be forced and that English remains the true link language, supporting economic progress without disadvantaging non-Hindi speakers. Even CM Chandrababu Naidu has supported Hindi, exposing internal differences within southern politics.