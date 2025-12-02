Peace Or Pressure? US Envoy Meets Putin While Ukraine Battles Chaos On Multiple Fronts

After US officials met a Ukrainian delegation in Florida, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has left for Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. He will discuss a revised 19-point peace plan to end the Ukraine war. Ukraine has shown willingness to accept the proposal, but Russia has not yet commented. Trump said the Florida talks were “going along well” but added that corruption issues inside Ukraine were creating problems. A major scandal forced President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, to resign after anti-corruption agencies raided his residence. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the discussions “productive” but said more work remains to secure Ukraine’s future. Meanwhile, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev attacked Zelenskyy over the corruption scandal. On the ground, four people were killed and 40 injured in a Russian missile strike on Dnipro, while Ukraine’s security service released video of two Russian “shadow fleet” tankers allegedly hit in the Black Sea.