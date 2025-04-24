Persistent Systems Q4 Results | Profit Up 6%, FY27 Guidance Maintained

Persistent Systems on Thursday reported a 6% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 . Net profit climbed to Rs 395.76 crore in Q4 against Rs 372.9 crore in the previous quarter. Profit rose 25.5% on a year-on-year basis.The board of the IT firm also declared a dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Re. 1 each."We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2025 (IST) has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 15.00 (INR Fifteen only) per Equity Share having a face value of INR 5 each for the Financial Year 2024-25," said the firm on Thursday. Revenue climbed 6% to Rs 3242.1 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3062.2 crore in the December 2024 quarter. It rose 25% from Q4 of the previous fiscal.EBIT climbed 11% to Rs 505.2 crore in Q4FY25 against Rs 455.73 crore in Q3FY25. EBIT rose 35% from the March 2024 quarter. Watch the conversation with Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems, on Q4 results and future growth plans.