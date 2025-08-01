Philips Ramps Up India Expansion

Global health-tech major Philips is ramping up its India operations with fresh capital investments of ₹700–800 crore and a sharp focus on AI-led innovations. From cutting MRI scan times to expanding access in Tier 2 and 3 cities, the company is betting on India not just as a manufacturing base but also as a key driver of global healthcare solutions. Philips India generated around ₹6,000 crore in revenue in FY24, with its healthcare business—including diagnostics, hospital equipment, and innovation services—forming the bulk of this. In an interview with Business Today, Bharath Sesha, Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, outlined how Philips is aligning its strategy to meet emerging healthcare needs—across diagnostics, remote care, and clinician support—while bringing care closer to patients.