Piyush Goyal At India–Israel Summit: The 10 D’s Making India An Unstoppable Investment Hub

At the India–Israel Business Summit, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a powerful pitch centred on India’s “10 D’s” — a framework he says defines the country’s rapid growth and global investment appeal. Highlighting democracy, decisive leadership, demand, demographic dividend, diversity, digitalisation, decarbonisation, determination, development pace, and dependability, Goyal positioned India as a future-ready powerhouse. He urged Israeli investors to tap into emerging opportunities across technology, fintech, agritech, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and infrastructure. With the trust of 1.4 billion people and a young, aspirational population, Goyal said India offers scale, stability and a predictable business environment that few economies can match.