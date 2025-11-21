Business Today
Piyush Goyal Calls For India-Israel Unity To Defeat Global Terrorism

  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 21, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 21, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

 

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, speaking on India-Israel ties, referred to the recent car bomb explosion in New Delhi. 'Even as recently as four or five days ago. We had blasts in New Delhi, right in the heart of the capital,' he stated. Goyal emphasized that both India and Israel have suffered from terrorism for decades and must collaborate to eliminate the threat. He expressed solidarity with the people of Israel, complimenting their resilience in the face of adversity. The minister also recalled a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where attackers identified people by their religion before killing them. Goyal noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had commented on the recent Delhi blasts, highlighting the shared challenge of terrorism.

