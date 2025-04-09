Piyush Goyal Defends Startup Remarks: Says Congress Twisted Message Aimed At Inspiring Youth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent remarks on India's startup ecosystem. Clarifying his intent, Goyal said his comments were meant to inspire young entrepreneurs to dream big and aim for world-class achievements. He accused the Congress party and its digital ecosystem of deliberately misinterpreting and distorting his words to create a false narrative. Goyal emphasized that he had deeply analysed the entire episode and found consistent efforts to mislead the youth. He also asserted that such tactics by the opposition don’t worry him, as his focus remains on empowering India’s future.