Piyush Goyal Exposes China’s WTO Role | Vision For Viksit Bharat 2025

At the India Global Forum 2025, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a powerful address outlining India’s roadmap toward becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). In his speech, he dissected the global trade imbalance, highlighting China’s WTO admission as a pivotal moment in global economic shifts. Goyal emphasized the need for transparent, fair, and resilient trade practices and reinforced India’s commitment to becoming a global manufacturing and investment hub. From Make in India to trade reforms, this video unpacks key highlights of his vision. Discover how India is strategically positioning itself to lead the next wave of economic transformation on the world stage.