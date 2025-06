Speaking at a discussion at the India Global Forum in London, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal explained the big shift in India’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) strategy in the past few years. He talked about how India initially signed trade deals with competitors in the ASEAN region like Indonesia and Malaysia, who according to Goyal have “now become the B-Team of China.” India, he says, is now focusing on FTAs with countries which complement its manufacturing and production strengths.