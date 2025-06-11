Piyush Goyal In Bern: Swatch, SIG, Ammann Praise India’s Market, Back $100b Investment

Bern (Switzerland): In a strong endorsement of India’s investment climate, top Swiss business leaders met with Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and expressed optimism about the India-EFTA trade pact. Thierry Kenel, CFO of Swatch Group, emphasized the group’s plans to expand all its brands in India, calling the meeting “very good.” Hans-Christian Schneider, CEO of Ammann Group, termed the FTA progress “superpositive,” backing the $100 billion investment goal. Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Group, praised India’s FDI support and confirmed plans to scale up local production. The leaders hailed India as a high-potential market for long-term growth.