Piyush Goyal: India–Canada Free Trade Talks Back On Track After Modi–Carney Meet

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has confirmed that India and Canada have agreed to restart negotiations on a high-ambition Free Trade Agreement, signalling a renewed phase in bilateral economic cooperation. Speaking about recent discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mr Goyal said the two leaders have set a clear direction: to revive FTA talks and work towards doubling trade by 2030. He emphasised that a comprehensive trade pact would strengthen investor confidence, provide a robust framework for resolving issues and deepen trust between the two democracies. Highlighting shared opportunities across critical minerals, clean energy, emerging technologies and investment, Mr Goyal stressed that India and Canada stand to gain significantly by elevating their economic partnership to the next level.