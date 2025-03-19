scorecardresearch
Piyush Goyal: India, New Zealand Working On A Comprehensive, Mutually Beneficial Free Trade Agreement

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay highlighted the strengthening trade ties between the two nations. Speaking about the ongoing negotiations, Goyal emphasized that India and New Zealand are working towards finalizing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The agreement aims to boost bilateral trade and investment by leveraging key sectors such as agri-tech, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. With both countries seeking to deepen economic cooperation amid global geopolitical shifts, the renewed FTA discussions mark a significant step toward a stronger economic partnership.

