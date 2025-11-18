Piyush Goyal: India-US Partnership Strong, Hints Big on Trade Deal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed that India-US relations remain strong, strategic and future-focused, dismissing concerns of any slowdown in the partnership. He emphasized that such a comprehensive relationship has many elements, and not all progress at the same pace. India must protect the interests of its farmers, fishermen and small industries while negotiating, he said, but the overall friendship is enduring. Highlighting the recent 10-year defence pact and a major long-term LPG import agreement, Goyal noted that both nations view each other as trusted partners committed to shared global prosperity. He assured that trade negotiations remain active and that once a deal is “fair, equitable and balanced,” positive news will follow.