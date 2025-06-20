Piyush Goyal On The Future Of AI In India, Also Sounds Alarm On Big Danger

Speaking at the Future Frontiers Forum at the Science Museum in London on June 19, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will only add to jobs in India and not kill opportunities for youngsters as many analysts are saying. He said, “We do not see this as an area of concern that will lead to job loss. This should open up many, many more avenues to help the world in terms of data, in terms of decoding new possibilities with AI.” He added that regulations needed to be firmed up to provide for ethical use of AI and safeguard against misuse of AI. Goyal also stressed on the need to be careful of databases being manipulated via AI in the future.