COMPANIES

NEWS

News
bt tv
Piyush Goyal Pushes For Pragmatic Trade Deal With U.S. Ahead Of July Reciprocal Tariff Deadline

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, currently on a visit to Switzerland and Sweden, has emphasized India’s pragmatic and forward-looking stance in trade negotiations with the United States. With the July deadline for reciprocal tariffs fast approaching, Goyal underscored that talks are progressing away from media attention, focusing instead on practical outcomes. Speaking in Bern, he hinted that an initial deal could address “low-hanging fruits,” setting the stage for broader agreements. The visit is part of India’s wider push for global trade engagement, with Goyal visiting seven countries in under a month to strengthen bilateral ties and boost India’s export-driven growth strategy.Watch Ground Report from Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi, who is covering the visit from Bern, Switzerland.

