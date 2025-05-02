Piyush Goyal: Reaffirming Commitment To Conclude India-EU Free Trade Agreement By 2025

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the productive dialogue with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, reaffirming both parties' commitment to concluding the India–EU Free Trade Agreement by 2025. The discussions focused on market access, diversified supply chains, innovation, and the critical role of investments and mobility. With leadership from PM Modi and EU President Von der Leyen, India and the EU aim for a strategic, mutually beneficial agreement fostering shared prosperity and sustainable growth.