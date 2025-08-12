Business Today
Piyush Goyal Slams Opposition Over Protest Against Election Commission

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 12, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 12, 2025, 1:05 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal strongly criticised the opposition, including Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of avoiding meaningful discussion and constructive outcomes. Speaking on the ongoing protests against the Election Commission, Goyal said the opposition does not even want the EC to carry out its constitutional duties. He alleged that these parties are plagued by internal disputes, creating baseless controversies, and warned that such actions, coupled with corruption, will lead to a complete loss of public trust in states like West Bengal and Karnataka.

