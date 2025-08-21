PM–CM Removal Bills Spark Clash | Amit Shah Vs Owaisi, Manish Tewari In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three major bills in the Lok Sabha – the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The proposals include the removal of elected representatives such as the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union Ministers if they are arrested or detained for 30 consecutive days in connection with serious criminal charges.

The move triggered sharp opposition in Parliament. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi warned that the bills would turn India into a “Police State”, while Congress MP Manish Tewari called them “destructive”, arguing that they undermine the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law. The government, however, defended the legislation as a step towards accountability and clean politics. Following the heated exchanges, the bills have now been referred to a Parliamentary Committee for detailed review after the Opposition described them as an “attack on the Constitution”.