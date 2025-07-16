Business Today
PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: ₹24,000 Cr Boost To Farmers | Major Push In 100 Districts!

  New Delhi,
  Jul 16, 2025,
  Updated Jul 16, 2025, 6:08 PM IST

The Union Cabinet has officially approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, a transformative agricultural scheme aimed at improving productivity, boosting crop diversification, and promoting sustainable farming practices across India. With an outlay of ₹24,000 crore, the scheme will be implemented over six years, starting from 2025-26, in 100 priority districts identified for low agricultural performance. It seeks to benefit around 1.7 crore farmers by addressing key gaps in irrigation, credit access, and post-harvest infrastructure, while ensuring better convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 ministries. The programme will be modelled on the Aspirational Districts approach and involve active participation from state governments and private players. In the same meeting, the Cabinet also granted NLC India Limited a special exemption to invest ₹7,000 crore in renewable energy projects. Watch the full video to get all the details and understand how this new scheme could shape the future of Indian agriculture.

