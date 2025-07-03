Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
PM Modi Addresses Ghana Parliament, Says Gold Lies In Its Heart And Spirit

PM Modi Addresses Ghana Parliament, Says Gold Lies In Its Heart And Spirit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 9:07 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana, calling it an honour to speak in a nation that radiates democracy and resilience. He dedicated the national honour conferred upon him to the enduring friendship between India and Ghana. Highlighting Ghana as the "land of gold," PM Modi praised its democratic values and the warmth of its people. He paid tribute to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, recalling his vision of unity. Modi also conveyed the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening its ties with Ghana and the wider African continent.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended