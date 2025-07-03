PM Modi Addresses Ghana Parliament, Says Gold Lies In Its Heart And Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana, calling it an honour to speak in a nation that radiates democracy and resilience. He dedicated the national honour conferred upon him to the enduring friendship between India and Ghana. Highlighting Ghana as the "land of gold," PM Modi praised its democratic values and the warmth of its people. He paid tribute to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, recalling his vision of unity. Modi also conveyed the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening its ties with Ghana and the wider African continent.