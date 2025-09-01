Business Today
PM Modi At SCO Summit: Terrorism A Global Challenge, No Double Standards

  • New Delhi ,
  • Sep 1, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

 

At the 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism, calling it a shared challenge for humanity and not just a threat to individual nations. Modi highlighted India’s role in leading counter-terrorism efforts within SCO-RATS, including initiatives against Al-Qaeda and related groups, and urged greater cooperation against radicalisation and terror financing. He reminded the world of India’s four decades of suffering from terrorism and condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam as an assault on humanity itself. Modi questioned whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be tolerated and stressed that the world must reject double standards, standing united against terrorism in every form.

