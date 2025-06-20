PM Modi Attacks RJD-Congress: They Nurtured Mafia Raj, Poor Infrastructure, And Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the RJD-Congress alliance, calling their actions anti-Bihar and anti-investment. Addressing a public gathering, he said that every time these parties speak of "development," the people of Bihar are reminded of shuttered shops, closed factories, and the exodus of businesses. PM Modi accused them of nurturing mafia raj, gunda raj, corruption, and poor infrastructure, claiming their governance model had stifled Bihar's growth and pushed away investors. As Bihar heads into a crucial electoral season, Modi’s remarks sharpen the political divide—pitting development versus decay, and progress versus chaos.