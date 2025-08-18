Business Today
PM Modi Calls RSS “Nation Builders” In Historic Speech, Opposition Erupts

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

 

For the first time in twelve Independence Day speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Breaking years of silence, Modi hailed the Sangh as one of the world’s largest NGOs, credited it with a century of “nation-building,” and saluted its service to India. The remarks, however, triggered an immediate political storm. Congress MP Manickam Tagore, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav slammed the tribute as an insult to freedom fighters, accusing the RSS of spreading division and staying aloof during the Independence movement. While the words may strengthen Modi’s ties with the Sangh, they have ignited one of the sharpest political controversies of this Independence Day.

