PM Modi Destroys Pakistan’s Airstrike Lie With One Image | Operation Sindoor

  • New Delhi,
  • May 14, 2025,
  • Updated May 14, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

One picture. Total takedown. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Airbase on May 13, it wasn’t just to boost troop morale — it was a visual fact-check of Pakistan’s propaganda. With a fully intact MiG-29 and S-400 system behind him — both claimed "destroyed" by Pakistan — Modi calmly waved at the jawans, letting visuals speak louder than statements. But India’s response didn’t stop there. India Today Network accessed exclusive satellite imagery exposing the real damage — not in India, but across six major Pakistani airbases. From massive craters in runways at Rahim Yar Khan to hangars hit in Jacobabad and AEWACs-targeted strikes in Bholari — India’s precision response was visible from space. As Vande Mataram echoed across the base, the message was clear: while Pakistan spun fiction, India delivered facts, footage, and force.

