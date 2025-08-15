PM Modi Eyes Stronger National Security Shield By 2035 With 'Sudarshan Chakra'

During The Independence Day address, PM Narendra Modi announced the launch of the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, aimed at expanding, strengthening, and modernising India’s national security framework by 2035. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, the mission envisions a next-generation security shield to protect the nation from emerging threats. PM Modi emphasised the importance of forward-looking strategies, combining tradition with modern technology, to ensure India remains secure in a rapidly changing global landscape. The Sudarshan Chakra Mission reflects India’s commitment to robust defence preparedness and national resilience, positioning the country for long-term safety, stability, and strategic strength.