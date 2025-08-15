Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
PM Modi Eyes Stronger National Security Shield By 2035 With 'Sudarshan Chakra'

PM Modi Eyes Stronger National Security Shield By 2035 With 'Sudarshan Chakra'

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 15, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 15, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

During The Independence Day address, PM Narendra Modi announced the launch of the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, aimed at expanding, strengthening, and modernising India’s national security framework by 2035. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, the mission envisions a next-generation security shield to protect the nation from emerging threats. PM Modi emphasised the importance of forward-looking strategies, combining tradition with modern technology, to ensure India remains secure in a rapidly changing global landscape. The Sudarshan Chakra Mission reflects India’s commitment to robust defence preparedness and national resilience, positioning the country for long-term safety, stability, and strategic strength.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended