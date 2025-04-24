PM Modi From Bihar Stage: “India Will Punish Pahalgam Attackers Beyond Their Imagination"

In his first public address after the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a strong and emotional message from Bihar’s Madhubani. Calling the attack one of the worst on civilians since 26/11, PM Modi paid homage to the victims with a moment of silence before vowing to identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. In a fiery speech, the PM hinted at decisive future action and reminded the world of India's past surgical and airstrikes in response to terror. Modi also switched to English to issue a direct message to the global community, reiterating India’s unshakable resolve against terrorism. The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-backed group, has claimed responsibility — and India has already begun diplomatic countermeasures. Watch this powerful ground report and PM Modi’s strongest response yet.