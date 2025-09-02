PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Remarks On His Mother In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while addressing the controversy surrounding remarks made against his late mother from the stage of an RJD-Congress event in Bihar. The incident occurred during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga, where abusive slogans targeting the Prime Minister’s mother were raised. Expressing deep anguish, PM Modi said, “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had never imagined such an incident could take place in tradition-rich Bihar.” He further added that these abuses were not just an insult to his mother but also to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation. The remarks have sparked a political storm in Bihar, with the Prime Minister stating that the pain he feels is shared by the people of the state.