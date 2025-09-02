Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Remarks On His Mother In Bihar

PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Remarks On His Mother In Bihar

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while addressing the controversy surrounding remarks made against his late mother from the stage of an RJD-Congress event in Bihar. The incident occurred during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga, where abusive slogans targeting the Prime Minister’s mother were raised. Expressing deep anguish, PM Modi said, “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had never imagined such an incident could take place in tradition-rich Bihar.” He further added that these abuses were not just an insult to his mother but also to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the nation. The remarks have sparked a political storm in Bihar, with the Prime Minister stating that the pain he feels is shared by the people of the state.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended