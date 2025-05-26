Business Today
PM Modi Gets Hero’s Welcome In Gujarat, Slams Pak Over Op Sindoor, Inaugurates ₹82,000 Cr Projects

  • New Delhi ,
  • May 26, 2025,
  • Updated May 26, 2025, 8:02 PM IST

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome during his first visit to Gujarat after the success of Operation Sindoor. In a massive roadshow in Vadodara, he was cheered on by thousands, including 30,000 women. At a rally in Dahod, PM Modi praised the armed forces, stating they were given a free hand during the anti-terror operation which destroyed nine terror hubs. The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a key part of Operation Sindoor, joined the rally, calling it a moment of pride. PM Modi also launched several major development projects worth ₹82,000 crore, flagged off new trains, and inaugurated a new locomotive plant.

