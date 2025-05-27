PM Modi: Gujarat Must Aim For Olympics, Global Leadership By 2035

In a visionary address, PM Narendra Modi urged the people of Gujarat to prepare a 10-year blueprint so that by the time the state turns 75 in 2035, it becomes a leader in every sector—industry, agriculture, education, sports, and innovation. Highlighting Gujarat’s transformation from a salt-and-trade economy to a global hub for diamonds, Modi recalled how skeptics once questioned what Gujarat could achieve. Today, the same Gujarat is being counted on to potentially host the Olympics post-2036. “We must take a sankalp (pledge) now,” he said, “to make Gujarat unstoppable.” This powerful speech connects Gujarat’s historic rise with a call to action for the future.