PM Modi Hails Orange Economy As India’s Next Big Growth Wave

At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted India’s booming orange economy—powered by content, creativity, and culture. With over 100 countries screening Indian films and a massive rise in OTT consumption, India’s digital content is influencing the world. PM Modi said the "screen may be shrinking, but the scope is infinite." He emphasized that sectors like animation, gaming, music, and fashion are turning India into a global creative hub. Highlighting the $430 billion global animation industry, Modi urged India’s youth—from Guwahati musicians to Kochi podcasters—to ride this creative wave. Backed by initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and platforms like WAVES, the government is committed to building a supportive ecosystem for young creators.