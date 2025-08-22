Business Today
PM Modi In Gaya Recalls Vow After Pahalgam Attack: ‘Crushed Terrorists To Dust’

  New Delhi
  Aug 22, 2025
  Updated Aug 22, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gaya, Bihar, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of development projects worth around ₹13,000 crore spanning power, roads, healthcare, urban development, and water supply. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi hailed Bihar as the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya, calling it the nation’s backbone. He emphasized that every pledge made on this sacred land strengthens the country and never goes in vain, recalling his earlier vow after the Pahalgam terror attack to crush terrorism — a resolve he said the world has witnessed being fulfilled.

