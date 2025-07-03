Business Today
PM Modi In Ghana: India Fastest-Growing Economy, Set To Become World’s Third Largest

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Parliament of Ghana, spoke about India’s rise as a global growth engine. He noted that the people of India re-elected his government for a third consecutive term—a rare event in over six decades—underscoring their trust in peace, security, and development. Today, India is the fastest-growing emerging economy, contributing nearly 16% to global growth. With a stable polity, a booming startup ecosystem, and leadership in innovation and technology, India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy. Modi also highlighted India's global role in health, science, space, and the increasing leadership of Indian women.

