PM Modi In Jeddah | NEOM, Shebara & Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s touchdown in Jeddah marks the first Indian PM visit to the Saudi port city in 43 years—and what followed was nothing short of spectacular. Saudi fighter jets flanked India-1 in the air, setting the stage for a high-stakes diplomatic and strategic engagement. The visit underscores India’s growing ties with the Kingdom, with 11 ministerial visits in just the past year. But the real buzz? Saudi Arabia’s jaw-dropping $500 billion megaprojects: NEOM and Shebara. We take you inside NEOM’s wildest dream — The Line — a 170 km-long vertical city with mirrored skyscrapers, 5-minute urban living, and zero cars. If successful, it’ll be 33 times the size of New York. Next up, the Shebara Resort — stainless steel orb villas floating on the Red Sea, charging ₹2.5 lakh a night. Luxury meets sci-fi.

This isn’t just about architecture. It’s about oil-rich Saudi rebranding itself as a global innovation hub—and India’s growing role in that transformation.