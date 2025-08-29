Business Today
PM Modi In Tokyo: India To Soon Become World’s 3rd Largest Economy With Stability & Growth

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 29, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

 

Speaking at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s strong fundamentals and robust growth trajectory. He emphasized that today’s India offers political stability, economic stability, transparency in governance, and policy predictability—factors that have enhanced global confidence in the country. Modi underlined that India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world, reflecting resilience amid global uncertainties. He further asserted that very soon, India is set to emerge as the world’s third-largest economy, driven by reforms, innovation, and expanding opportunities, positioning itself as a key engine of global growth.

