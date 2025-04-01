scorecardresearch
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Private Sector Military Drone Testing Runway In Nagpur

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first private sector military drone testing facility and loitering munition test range in Nagpur. The complex includes a 1.27 km runway and a 1,080-acre test range, aiming to advance indigenous drone and munition development for the Indian Armed Forces. During his visit, PM Modi was briefed on various indigenous weapons, including the Nagastra series of loitering munitions, which have a range from 15 km to over 100 km and can carry explosive payloads between 1 kg and 10 kg

