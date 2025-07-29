PM Modi: India Has Set a New Normal—We Will Come, Strike, and Leave, Masterminds Can’t Sleep

In a bold statement during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, PM Narendra Modi declared that India has created a new normal in the fight against terrorism. “Now, after every attack, the masterminds can’t sleep. They know—Bharat aayega, maar kar jaayega,” he said, asserting India’s policy of swift retaliation. He added that this isn’t limited to one region but spans “Sindoor se leke Sindhu tak,” signifying strikes deep into Pakistani territory. The Prime Minister said this decisive strategy sends a strong message: India will no longer tolerate terror attacks and will respond forcefully, decisively, and without delay.