PM Modi: India Outshines Global Economy With 7.8% Growth, Ready To Build Chip Future

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

At Semicon India 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s rising global credibility and strong economic momentum. He emphasized that “the world trusts India, believes in India, and is ready to build the semiconductor future with India.” Stressing India’s economic resilience, Modi pointed out that the country registered a robust 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 2025, surpassing all expectations. This achievement, he noted, comes at a time when global economies face uncertainty and protectionist challenges. Modi’s remarks underscored India’s dual role—emerging as a trusted partner in high-tech industries and as a fast-growing economy driving global confidence.

