PM Modi: India's 'Laxman Rekha' Is Clear, Terror Will Now Face Fire, Not Silence

At the Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's unwavering stance against terrorism. He made it clear that India's "Laxman Rekha" against terrorism is now unequivocal. If another terrorist attack occurs, India will respond with a solid and decisive reply, just as it did during past actions like the surgical strike and airstrike. He stated that Operation Sindoor now represents India's new normal in dealing with terrorism. Modi emphasized that India has made its position clear: future attacks will be met with an appropriate response on India's terms, there will be no tolerance for nuclear blackmail, and terror-supporting governments and masterminds will not be treated as separate entities. He also pointed out that the world is recognizing and understanding India's new approach and its stronger position on national security.