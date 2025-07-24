PM Modi Lands In UK For FTA, Greeted By Diaspora, To Hold Talks With Starmer And King Charles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the United Kingdom for a crucial two-day visit focused on finalising the long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement. He was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora upon landing in London. During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold key talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and also meet King Charles III. The trade pact is expected to boost Indian exports like textiles and leather while easing UK access to India’s automobile and spirits market. The visit also aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence and technology.