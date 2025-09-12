PM Modi Lauds Mohan Bhagwat, Calls RSS World’s Biggest NGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, for the first time, spoken about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his Independence Day address, calling it the world’s biggest NGO. Nearly a month later, in a written article on the 75th birthday of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the PM described Bhagwat’s tenure as the most transformative in the organisation’s 100-year journey. Modi praised Bhagwat’s leadership as inspired by “Nation First,” his advocacy of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, and called him a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The Congress, however, has criticised Modi’s remarks, calling them a surrender to the RSS. With the BJP yet to decide its next president, is this bonhomie setting the stage for a bigger announcement?