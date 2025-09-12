Business Today
PM Modi Lauds Mohan Bhagwat, Calls RSS World’s Biggest NGO

  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 12, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 12, 2025, 11:28 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, for the first time, spoken about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his Independence Day address, calling it the world’s biggest NGO. Nearly a month later, in a written article on the 75th birthday of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the PM described Bhagwat’s tenure as the most transformative in the organisation’s 100-year journey. Modi praised Bhagwat’s leadership as inspired by “Nation First,” his advocacy of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, and called him a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The Congress, however, has criticised Modi’s remarks, calling them a surrender to the RSS. With the BJP yet to decide its next president, is this bonhomie setting the stage for a bigger announcement?

