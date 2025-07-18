PM Modi Launches ₹7,200 Cr Projects In Bihar, Says ‘Pichhade Ko Prathmikta’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Motihari, Bihar, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹7,000 crore. Emphasizing inclusive growth, he highlighted that Bihar received more houses under PM Awas Yojana than the populations of Norway, Singapore, and New Zealand. He reiterated the NDA government's focus on backward regions and communities, turning neglected districts into "aspirational districts." Modi also announced the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana to prioritize agricultural development in 100 backward districts. Several road and rail projects were also unveiled, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic prospects in Bihar.