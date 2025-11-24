PM Modi Leads Global South At G20: New India-Africa Pact, Drug-Terror Crackdown, Health Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened Day One of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg with strong diplomatic outreach and a bold agenda for the Global South. From meeting host President Cyril Ramaphosa to his much-talked-about interaction with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Modi set the stage for India’s leadership role. He also held key talks with Australia’s Anthony Albanese and Canada’s Mark Carney, resulting in a new trilateral partnership on technology and innovation. At the opening session, PM Modi unveiled four major proposals—Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, G20–Africa Skills Multiplier, Drug-Terror Nexus initiative, and a Global Healthcare Response Team. India’s focus remains on inclusive, sustainable growth rooted in civilisational values.