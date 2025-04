PM Narendra Modi holds a crucial meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok — their first interaction since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster. Key issues discussed include atrocities against Hindus, Hasina’s asylum in India, and Yunus' recent outreach to China. The meeting also saw a warm moment as Yunus presented a throwback photo with PM Modi from 2015.