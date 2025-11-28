Business Today
PM Modi Meets Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team After Historic T20 World Cup Triumph In Colombo

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 28, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 28, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team after their historic victory in the inaugural Blind T20 World Cup, where India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in Colombo. The interaction marked a proud moment for the nation as the team, showcasing extraordinary determination and skill, brought home a global title in a landmark tournament featuring six countries. PM Modi praised the team for redefining possibilities in Indian sport, emphasising how their achievement will inspire countless young girls, aspiring cricketers, and persons with visual disability across the country. He highlighted their resilience and teamwork as a “historic milestone” for India’s sporting journey.

