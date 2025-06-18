PM Modi Meets Mark Carney At G7, Says India-Canada Ties Extremely Important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. This marked PM Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade and his first meeting with Carney after securing a third term in office. During the interaction, both leaders expressed a strong intent to reset and deepen bilateral ties. PM Modi said, "India-Canada relations are extremely important." He added, “This is the first time I have got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister after his election, so I congratulate him for his grand victory in this election and in the coming period, India and Canada will progress together in many areas with him.” Describing the meeting as “excellent,” PM Modi added, “India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard.” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, welcoming PM Modi to the G7, said, “It's a great honour to host you at the G7... It's a testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership and to the importance of the issues that we look to tackle together.”