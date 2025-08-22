Business Today
PM Modi: NDA Won’t Let Illegal Immigrants Decide India’s Future, Demographic Mission Soon

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

 

During his address in Gaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced concern over the rising number of illegal immigrants in India, particularly in Bihar’s border areas, saying it is altering local demographics and threatening jobs. He announced plans to launch a “demographic mission” soon to tackle the issue and vowed that the NDA government would not allow illegal immigrants to decide the country’s future. Modi accused Congress and RJD of appeasement politics and claimed they seek to give away the rights of Bihar’s people to illegal immigrants to expand their vote bank.

