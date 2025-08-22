PM Modi: NDA’s Anti-Corruption Law Covers All, Even PM; Slams Leaders Signing Files from Jail

Speaking in Gaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted what he called a disparity in accountability rules, pointing out that ordinary government employees lose their jobs if jailed for 50 hours, while ministers or even a prime minister can remain in office from jail. He cited instances of files being signed from prison and said such practices hinder the fight against corruption. Modi noted that the NDA government has enacted a tough anti-corruption law that includes the PM under its ambit. His remarks come as Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, which seeks the automatic removal of elected officials — including PMs, CMs and Union Ministers — if detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.