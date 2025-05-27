PM Modi: No Talks With Pakistan Except On PoK & Terrorism | Operation Sindoor, Indus Fallout

At a high-voltage rally in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over state-sponsored terrorism and slammed previous Indian governments for historic missteps—especially on Kashmir. Modi reignited the Nehru vs. Patel debate, calling the handling of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a monumental failure. From Operation Sindoor to the Indus Waters Treaty, PM Modi declared India will no longer tolerate terror or inherit weak diplomatic legacies. Strikes were conducted “in front of cameras,” he said, ending the politics of "saboot" (proof). Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, speaking from Iran, appealed for peace and talks—on trade, water, and Kashmir. But Modi has drawn a red line: no dialogue without accountability. Talks will only happen on PoK and terrorism. Stay tuned to Business Today for exclusive updates and geopolitical insights.