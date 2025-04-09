PM Modi On Mahamantra, Jain Legacy, And Vision For Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a moving speech, connects the Mahamantra’s spiritual strength to his vision of a Viksit Bharat—a nation that grows without forgetting its roots. Quoting from the Red Fort, he reiterates “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi,” emphasizing that India’s growth must go hand-in-hand with its glorious culture.

Modi celebrates the return of ancient Tirthankara idols from abroad, stolen over the years but now being reclaimed with national pride. He highlights the invaluable role of Jain dharma in shaping India’s identity, and how Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings remain timeless and globally relevant. This video is a deep blend of spiritual pride, cultural revival, and national vision.